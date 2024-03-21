What is the record for most threes in an NCAA Tournament game?

Update: Jack Gohlke finished the game with 10 threes as No. 14 Oakland upset No. 3 Kentucky 80-76. Gohkle finished just one three shy of the NCAA Tournament record for most threes in a game, but did become the fifth player to get to double digits.

Jack Gohlke has introduced himself to the nation on Thursday as he has the No. 14 Oakland Golden Grizzlies in a position to upset the No. 3 Kentucky Wildcats in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The senior guard has already unleashed a barrage of threes on the Cats and his night is far from being over.

For those wondering, the all-time record for threes in an NCAA Tournament game is 11, set by Loyola Marymount’s Jeff Fryer in 1990. Fryer rained down these threes in the second-round as the Lions ran defending national champion Michigan off the floor in a 149-115 onslaught. This, of course, was part of LMU’s emotional run to the Elite Eight, taking place just weeks after All-American Hank Gathers collapsed and died during the West Coast Conference Tournament semifinals.

Three other players have also buried 10 threes in an NCAA Tournament game. That list includes UNLV’s Freddie Banks in 1987, Memphis’ Roburt Sallie in 2009, and Purdue’s Carsen Edwards in 2019.