NCAA Tournament men’s basketball full TV schedule for Saturday, March 23

We take a look at each matchup on the board for the first day of the second round in March Madness.

By DKNetworkStaff
Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson shoots against Samford Bulldogs forward Nathan Johnson during the second half in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center. Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 NCAA Tournament is in full swing. The first round has featured close games, big shots and upsets galore. We take a look at what the first day of the second round has in store on Saturday, March 23. The eight games for the day will air across CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV.

March Madness TV schedule: Saturday, March 23

2024 March Madness Schedule: Round 2 Saturday, March 23

Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter
12:45 p.m. CBS Salt Lake City, UT (7) Dayton vs. (2) Arizona Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood, Dana Jacobson
3:15 p.m. CBS Salt Lake City, UT (5) Gonzaga vs. (4) Kansas Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood, Dana Jacobson
5:30 p.m. CBS Charlotte, NC (9) Michigan St. vs. (1) North Carolina Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce
6:10 p.m. TNT Omaha, NE (7) Washington St. vs. (2) lowa St. Tom McCarthy, Deb Antonelli, Avery Johnson, AJ Ross
7:10 p.m. TBS/truTV Pittsburgh, PA (14) Oakland vs. (11) Ne State Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Evan Washburn
8:00 p.m. CBS Charlotte, NC (lexas vs. (2) lennessee Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce
8:40 p.m. TNT Omaha, NE (11) Duquesne vs. (3) Illinois Tom McCarthy, Deb Antonelli, Avery Johnson, AJ Ross
9:40 p.m. TBS/truTV Pittsburgh, PA (11) Oregon vs. (3) Creighton Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Evan Washburn

