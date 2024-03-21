NCAA Tournament men’s basketball full TV schedule for Saturday, March 23

The 2024 NCAA Tournament is in full swing. The first round has featured close games, big shots and upsets galore. We take a look at what the first day of the second round has in store on Saturday, March 23. The eight games for the day will air across CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV.
2024 March Madness Schedule: Round 2 Saturday, March 23
|Tip (ET)
|Network
|Site
|Game
|Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter
|Tip (ET)
|Network
|Site
|Game
|Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter
|12:45 p.m.
|CBS
|Salt Lake City, UT
|(7) Dayton vs. (2) Arizona
|Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood, Dana Jacobson
|3:15 p.m.
|CBS
|Salt Lake City, UT
|(5) Gonzaga vs. (4) Kansas
|Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood, Dana Jacobson
|5:30 p.m.
|CBS
|Charlotte, NC
|(9) Michigan St. vs. (1) North Carolina
|Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce
|6:10 p.m.
|TNT
|Omaha, NE
|(7) Washington St. vs. (2) lowa St.
|Tom McCarthy, Deb Antonelli, Avery Johnson, AJ Ross
|7:10 p.m.
|TBS/truTV
|Pittsburgh, PA
|(14) Oakland vs. (11) Ne State
|Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Evan Washburn
|8:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Charlotte, NC
|(lexas vs. (2) lennessee
|Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce
|8:40 p.m.
|TNT
|Omaha, NE
|(11) Duquesne vs. (3) Illinois
|Tom McCarthy, Deb Antonelli, Avery Johnson, AJ Ross
|9:40 p.m.
|TBS/truTV
|Pittsburgh, PA
|(11) Oregon vs. (3) Creighton
|Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Evan Washburn