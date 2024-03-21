No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 2 Iowa State: Betting odds, spread, total for Second Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 7 Washington State Cougars will take on the No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones in the Second Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Saturday. This East Region matchup will take place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha with the tipoff time and network TBD.

Washington State (25-9) survived a tough matchup against No. 10 Drake on Thursday, gutting out a 66-61 victory to advance. The Cougars were on the ropes down by eight with 7:53 to go before storming back, finally pulling back ahead with a clutch Isaiah Watts three late. They then played good enough defense in the final two minutes to emerge triumphant. Isaac Brooks led with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Iowa State (28-7) was able to put down South Dakota State in its first-round matchup on Thursday, pulling away for an 82-65 victory. The Cyclones never trailed in this contest as they shot roughly 58% from the field and continued to increase their lead in the second half. Milan Momcilovic stepped up with 19 points and five rebounds in the win.

2024 March Madness: Washington State vs. Iowa State odds

Spread: Iowa State -8.5

Over/Under: 127

Moneyline: ISU -395, Wazzu +310