No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Kansas: Betting odds, spread, total for Second Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 5 Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks in the Second Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Saturday. This Midwest Region matchup will take place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City with the tipoff time and network TBD.

KU (23-10, 10-8 Big 12) survived a huge scare by with No. 13 Samford, letting a 22-point lead dwindle to just one with under a minute left before hanging on 93-89 to advance. KJ Adams shined with 20 points on 10-13 shooting, but as a team Kansas turned it over 18 times. Without star guard Kevin McCullar for the rest of March Madness, the Jayhawks will need to find other ways to score. They entered tonight’s contest as the No. 1 team in America for getting an assist with each made field goal, and that continued with 25 dimes on 35 made baskets.

Gonzaga (26-7, 14-2 WCC) did not get the 12>5 upset memo as it buried McNeese State in an 86-65 blowout win on Thursday. The Zags were in control the entire way as they built their lead to 35 points at one point and held the Cowboys to just 33.3% shooting for the night. Anton Watson had an extremely productive evening with 13 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists.

2024 March Madness: Gonzaga vs. Kansas odds

Spread: Gonzaga -3.5

Over/Under: 151.5

Moneyline: Gonzaga -180, Kansas +150