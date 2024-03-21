No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 2 Arizona: Betting odds, spread, total for Second Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 7 Dayton Flyers will take on the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats in the Second Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Saturday. This West Region matchup will take place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City with the tipoff time and network TBD.

Dayton (25-7) was able to pull off an epic second-half comeback on Thursday, slipping past No. 10 Nevada in a 66-63 victory. The Flyers were trailing 58-39 with 7:19 left before storming back with a 20-0 run to take the lead. A pair of Nate Santos free throws put them up by three with 15 seconds left and they were able to hold off the Wolf Pack’s final three attempt to survive. DaRon Holmes II led with 18 points and nine rebounds in the win.

Arizona (26-8) avoided being a victim of a 15>2 upset for a second straight year, downing No. 15 Long Beach State in an 85-65 first-round victory on Thursday. This was actually a close, competitive contest before the Wildcats put their foot down, breaking off a 25-4 run to snuff out the Beach’s hopes of replicating what Princeton did one year ago. Caleb Love and Oumar Ballo both had double-double efforts while Kylan Boswell led with 20 points.

2024 March Madness: Dayton vs. Arizona odds

Spread: Arizona -8.5

Over/Under: 151.5

Moneyline: Arizona -375, Dayton +295