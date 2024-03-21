No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Creighton: Betting odds, spread, total for Second Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 11 Oregon Ducks will take on the No. 3 Creighton Bluejays in the Second Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Saturday. This Midwest Region matchup will take place at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh with the tipoff time and network TBD.

Oregon (24-11) was able to carry its Pac-12 Tournament title momentum into its first-round matchup on Thursday, upsetting No. 6 South Carolina 87-73. The Ducks were able to establish a nice cushion early in the second half and held the Gamecocks off the rest of the way, shooting over 60% from the floor in the win. Jermaine Couisnard went off with 40 points and six assists against his former school.

Creighton (24-9) was able to pick up a big win in its first-round matchup on Thursday, downing No. 14 Akron in a 77-60 victory. This game was actually tied with two minutes to go in the first half before the Bluejays went on a 5-0 run right before halftime. From there, they stepped on the gas coming out of the locker room in the second half and never looked back. Ryan Kalkbrenner had 23 points and eight rebounds while Baylor Scheierman posted a double-double with 15 points and 13 boards.

2024 March Madness: Oregon vs. Creighton odds

Spread: Creighton -7

Over/Under: 147.5

Moneyline: Creighton -325, Oregon +260

