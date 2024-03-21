No. 11 Duquesne vs. No. 3 Illinois: Betting odds, spread, total for Second Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 11 Duquesne Dukes take on the No. 3 Illinois Fighting Illini in the Second Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 23.

Duquesne pulled off the first double-digit seed upset of March, knocking down No. 6 BYU in one of the first games of the tournament and busting plenty of thus-far perfect brackets along the way. The Dukes took an early lead, and while BYU fought their way back at the end, Duquesne never gave up their advantage, and held out for a 71-67 victory. Guard Dae Dae Grant had a team-high 19 points, and forward Fousseyni Drame pulled down eight rebounds. The Dukes’ defense kept BYU shooting to under 40% from the field, putting up seven blocks in the win.

Illinois couldn’t pull away from No. 14 Morehead State throughout the first half of their First Round matchup, entering halftime up by just a single point. However, they made enough second-half adjustments to put the Eagles away with plenty of time to spare, and the Illini move onto the Round of 32 after an 85-68 win. Terrence Shannon Jr. led the team with 26 points, and while big man Marcus Domask was held to just 12 points, he finished with a team-high 11 rebounds and 10 assists for a triple-double.

2024 March Madness: Duquesne vs. Illinois odds

Spread: Illinois -8.5

Over/Under: 151.5

Moneyline: Illinois -340, Duquesne +270

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.