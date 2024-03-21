No. 1 UNC vs. No. 9 Michigan State: Betting odds, spread, total for Second Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels and the No. 9 Michigan State Spartans will face off in the Second Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 23.

UNC advanced over Wagner after the Seahawks kept it close for the first few minutes of the game. The Tar Heels dominated in the first round, winning 90-62. RJ Davis and Armando Bacot led the way, combining for 42 points. Bacot made it a double-double with 16 rebounds. The Tar Heels

You can’t bet against Tom Izzo in March. Michigan State made quick work of Mississippi State in the first round, erasing all of the momentum that the Bulldogs had amassed from their SEC Tournament run. The Spartans took an early lead and never let up, finishing 69-51. Guard Tyson Walker had a game-high 19 points, and Jaden Akins added 15 points and seven rebounds. Defensively, Sparty held the Bulldogs to 37% from the field and 22% from the perimeter.

2024 March Madness: UNC vs. Michigan State odds

Spread: UNC -4

Over/Under: 138.5

Moneyline: UNC -192, Michigan State +160

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.