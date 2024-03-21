How many perfect NCAA brackets remain after Michigan State, Duquesne upsets?

You can spend hours researching an NCAA Tournament bracket, meticulously studying matchups and finding an edge. And it could all come crashing down after the first few games.

An estimated 22.6 million brackets were submitted before the games were underway, with the First Round on Thursday, March 21. No. 9 Michigan State upset No. 8 Mississippi State, and No. 11 Duquesne took down No. 6 BYU in the first two games of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, and now only 3,463,687 million brackets remain perfect on ESPN. That’s 15.66% of all submitted brackets on the platform.

Duquesne was the LEAST-PICKED 11-seed this year #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/ZHHfXBGHmO — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 21, 2024

The odds of predicting a perfect bracket are over 1 in a quadrillion as you have to select the tournament winner from the field of 64 accurately. There are still 14 games left on the Thursday schedule, leaving plenty of time for brackets to be busted before we even head into the second day of the tournament on Friday.

The NCAA has a live tracker available for brackets specifically submitted on its website. The Duquesne victory dropped the number of perfect brackets remaining down to 13.89%.