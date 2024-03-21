 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How many perfect NCAA brackets remain after Michigan State, Duquesne upsets?

We discuss how many brackets remain perfect after the first two games of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

By Teddy Ricketson Updated
Michigan State v Mississippi State
Jaden Akins of the Michigan State Spartans points against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 21, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

You can spend hours researching an NCAA Tournament bracket, meticulously studying matchups and finding an edge. And it could all come crashing down after the first few games.

An estimated 22.6 million brackets were submitted before the games were underway, with the First Round on Thursday, March 21. No. 9 Michigan State upset No. 8 Mississippi State, and No. 11 Duquesne took down No. 6 BYU in the first two games of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, and now only 3,463,687 million brackets remain perfect on ESPN. That’s 15.66% of all submitted brackets on the platform.

The odds of predicting a perfect bracket are over 1 in a quadrillion as you have to select the tournament winner from the field of 64 accurately. There are still 14 games left on the Thursday schedule, leaving plenty of time for brackets to be busted before we even head into the second day of the tournament on Friday.

The NCAA has a live tracker available for brackets specifically submitted on its website. The Duquesne victory dropped the number of perfect brackets remaining down to 13.89%.

