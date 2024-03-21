Can Michigan State make another Magical March run? They’ll need to get by UNC first

The Michigan State Spartans and Tom Izzo have done it again.

Izzo logged his 17th win in the NCAA tournament as the lower seed as the Spartans knocked off Mississippi State in the first round of the 2024 bracket to set up a potential meeting with North Carolina in the round of 32. After what happened to Purdue last year, we’ll hold off on a UNC sharpie for now. However, it’s highly likely the Tar Heels will be Michigan State’s opponent Saturday. And that’s not a great sign for Izzo’s March magic.

If you played four years at Michigan State, you were effectively guaranteed at least one Final Four appearance. That’s the power of Izzo, who has always found a way to make a run in March despite not winning a national title for over two decades. The Spartans have made the Final Four as a No. 5 seed and a No. 7 seed, showing there’s always a path for this program under Izzo. Even last season, a No. 7 seed Michigan State team made the Sweet 16 and was an overtime period away from the Elite 8.

For those buying the Final Four stat, this would be the year for A.J. Hoggard, Malik Hall and Mady Sissoko to be able to make that trip. However, the looming matchup with UNC is not ideal. The Spartans have lost to the Tar Heels in both of their tournament meetings. Michigan State fans will not look back fondly on the big loss, which came in the 2009 national title game in Detroit. The more likely scenario will be the 2007 matchup, where No. 1 seed UNC took out No. 9 seed Michigan State by double digits in the round of 32.

The Spartans don’t match up well against the Tar Heels. Even though they are ninth in adjusted defensive efficiency on KenPom, UNC is sixth in that category. The Tar Heels have more experience, talent and the redemption angle. Doubting Izzo in March is always a dangerous game but this is the one matchup he can’t seem to figure out.