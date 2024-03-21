Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley out for 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies will be short-handed as they head into the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Hokies head coach Kenny Brooks confirmed on Thursday that Kitley is out for the NCAA Tournament after she tore her ACL in Virginia Tech’s final game of the regular season on March 3.

Breaking: Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley is out of the NCAA tournament due to a knee injury she suffered on March 3, she announced on social media.



Head coach Kenny Brooks confirmed Kitley tore her ACL. pic.twitter.com/aOn2rpY6pF — ESPN (@espn) March 21, 2024

This is a huge loss for the Hokies, who begin their NCAA Tournament with a matchup against No. 13 Marshall on Friday, March 22. Kitley is the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 22.8 points and 11.4 rebounds per game. She also leads the team in blocks with 2.1 per game.

The next-best rebounder on the team adds seven boards per game, and no other player adds more than four. Guard Georgia Amoore will feel the pressure of carrying the offense on her shoulders — she averages 19.2 points per game, and no other player hits the double digits in the scoring stat line.

Virginia Tech enters as a 12.5-point favorite over the Thundering Herd at DraftKings Sportsbook.