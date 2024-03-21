Pick on the Spread for Akron-Creighton on March 21

The Midwest Region of the 2024 NCAA Tournament tips off on Thursday with the 14-sees Akron Zips looking for the upset of the 3-seed Creighton Blue Jays.

Akron Zips vs. Creighton Blue Jays (-12.5, 141)

In a lot of cases where the mid-major tries to spring an upset of a top seeded power conference team, the size and physicality is something the lower seed can match, but in this matchup, Akron has the nation’s top rebounder, Enrique Freeman, on their side.

The 6-foot-7 Freeman is leading Akron in almost every statistical category with 18.6 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game, all while shooting 37% from 3-point range.

While Creighton overall is 17th in the country in points scored on a per possession basis, it is a team that has experienced offensive volatility this season when away from home. Creighton has scored 67 points or fewer in regulation in six of their last 12 games in a road or neutral court environment and are averaging 18.9 points per 100 possessions in games away from home than when in Omaha.

While what the Zips do on the glass with Freeman’s rebounding gets most of the attention, Akron is also 14th in the nation in opponent 3-point shooting percentage, which will impact a Creighton bunch that shoots 38.5% from 3-point range at home compared to 33.7% away from home.

Also helping Akron in this tournament setting is not having to prepare for a very wide range of looks from Creighton has they get close to the lowest percentage of points from their bench of any team in the NCAA Tournament.

The only non-starter for Creighton that is averaging more than 9.7 minutes per game off the bench is Francisco Farabello, who is contributing 4.1 points and 1.5 assists per game as the Blue Jays main reserve.

With Akron ranking 37th nationally in road rebound rate and having the slight leg up in terms of points allowed per possession: ranking 48th in the country while Creighton is 75th in this category, Akron will put Creighton on upset watch.

The Play: Akron +12.5

