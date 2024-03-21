USMNT vs. Jamaica: Odds, picks, predictions, team news for CONCACAF Nations League semifinal

A spot in the CONCACAF Nations League final is on the line Thursday when the United States men’s national team returns to action against Jamaica. These two sides most recently played to a 1-1 draw in the Gold Cup in Chicago, the only draw for Jamaica in the last six encounters with the Americans. USA is hoping for a third straight Nations League title.

Let’s take a closer look at the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

USMNT v. Jamaica

Date: Thursday, November 21

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: Univision

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

USA: -250

Draw: +380

Jamaica: +700

Moneyline pick: USA -250

Manager Gregg Berhalter returns to oversee the American squad for what everyone is hoping will be a two-game set during the international break. It’s a big summer for USA with Copa America 2024, and performances in these games will matter for playing time in that event. Sergino Dest is down for the United States due to a suspension, but everyone else on the squad is expected to be available.

Jamaica are not so lucky. Leon Bailey and Trivante Stewart were not included in the squad, while Michail Antonio is out due to an injury. Demarai Gray and Shamar Nicholson, two of the team’s top goal scorers, are out because of suspensions. That puts a lot of pressure on veterans like Andre Blake, who will be tasked with keeping the Americans out of the back of the net for his team to have a real shot in this contest.

The Americans have homefield advantage and a massive talent advantage with Jamaica’s absentees. Take the United States to win and advance to Sunday’s final.