Long Beach State’s Dan Monson is living the dream, bad management be damned

If you’re unfamiliar with the plight of Dan Monson, it’s been one of the best stories of March Madness. Unless you’re his current-and-soon-to-be-former boss Bobby Smitheran.

Smitheran came to LBSU after 15 years at San Diego State, so you’d think he’d be familiar with HR policies in the California State University System. And somewhere in those policies from one of the great academic centers of the world is probably something about “don’t fire a guy that’s about to do a big thing.”

Monson has served the university admirably during his tenure, though he hadn’t reached the NCAA Tournament since 2012. But he was over .500 each of the last three seasons, and it’s not like his athletic department is swimming in dollars.

But Smitheran decided to fire Monson before the Big West Tournament started, despite The Beach being a No. 4 seed and certainly not out of the running in a conference that had run pretty close all season.

So then LBSU did the only thing they could do so the script gets made into a movie: They went out and won the whole thing, and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

There have been plenty of pithy and hilarious quotes from the affable Monson all week, but the way he handled this interview with our DK partners at The Dan LeBatard Show is pitch perfect. Take the time to watch the whole thing.

Monson says he doesn’t think a return to the job is in the offing, but doesn’t 100% rule it out either. And says he hopes to keep coaching basketball somewhere next season no matter what.

Hopefully he’ll work for someone that appreciates him at the next stop.