NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, March 21

There’s seven games on Thursday’s NBA schedule, but only six check in on the main DFS slate at DraftKings. That still gives users plenty of options when it comes to finding value plays for lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Harrison Barnes, Kings, $4,800

Even though Barnes and the Kings are on the second night of a back-to-back set, this matchup is too favorable to pass up. The Wizards are last in the league when it comes to fantasy points allowed to opposing forwards, which is great news for Sacramento’s veteran sharpshooter. He went for 21.5 fantasy points in just 19 minutes of action Wednesday, which means he should suit up on the second night of a back-to-back and hopefully gets more run.

Andre Drummond, Bulls, $4,700

After struggling against the Pacers, Drummond has found his footing over the last three games. The Bulls backup big man is getting consistent minutes and that has translated to 25.3 fantasy points per game over the last three. The Rockets are solid defensively but are missing Alperen Sengun down low and that hurts them in this particular matchup. Houston ranks 23rd in fantasy points allowed to opposing centers. Back Drummond as a value add in your lineups.

Dereck Lively, Mavericks, $4,100

Lively doesn’t generate the most headlines for Dallas, but the rookie has quietly been dominating of late. He gets an excellent matchup against the Jazz, who are in tank mode and will be without some of their key interior players. Utah ranks 19th in fantasy points allowed to opposing centers. Over the last five games, Lively is averaging 24.6 fantasy points per game despite having a game under seven fantasy points. He’s a great addition to lineups at this price point.