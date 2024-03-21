Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday’s games

March Madness is officially underway, but the NBA is still in action with seven games on Thursday’s schedule. That gives bettors plenty of opportunities to find great player props to target. Here’s some of our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Domantas Sabonis over 15.5 rebounds vs. Wizards (-115)

The Kings big man only logged 27 minutes in Wednesday’s game, so he should be able to suit up in the second night of a back-to-back set. Despite playing less than 30 minutes, Sabonis still grabbed 17 rebounds as part of a triple-double effort. The Wizards rank last in the league in opponent rebounds allowed, making this a great spot for Sabonis to keep dominating on the glass. He’s gone over this line in three of the last four games.

CJ McCollum under 2.5 3-pointers vs. Magic (+114)

The Pelicans guard is shooting from the perimeter at a tremendous clip, so there’s some risk here. McCollum has gone over this line in three of the last five games and tends to take a lot of triples, so volume could be enough to make him go over this number. However, the Magic rank seventh in opponent three-point percentage allowed. After a few big games from deep, I think McCollum stays under this mark Thursday.

Luka Doncic triple-double vs. Jazz (+155)

It’s going to be hard to avoid betting this prop. After going two games without a triple-double to end his seven-game streak of hitting the mark, Doncic once again logged a triple-double against the Spurs. The Jazz are a similar team defensively, and they’re in tank mode so they’ll be playing fringe rotation guys at best. While that could lead to a blowout, the Mavericks have been poor defensively and allow teams to stay in games. Doncic got a triple-double last time out despite shooting 6-27 from the floor. I think he can get one tonight against Utah. Doncic went 1-2 in this category against the Jazz already this season, missing out on the second opportunity by four rebounds in a 37-point blowout loss.

Jalen Brunson 30+ points vs. Nuggets (+110)

The Knicks are without OG Anunoby and Julius Randle again, which means Brunson is tasked with being the primary offensive initiator for this group. The Nuggets will key in on the point guard but this is going to be about volume. Brunson logged 21 points in 26 minutes in the last matchup between these teams, playing so little because of the margin of victory. Over his last three games, he’s hit this line each time and is averaging 40.3 points per game. He should be able to get to 30 against Denver tonight.