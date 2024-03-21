Best bet for No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Longwood in First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 1 Houston Cougars take on the No. 16 Longwood Lancers in the First Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:20 p.m. ET on Friday, March 22, and the game will air on TNT.

2024 March Madness picks

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Longwood best bet

Houston (30-4, 15-3 Big XII) sat atop every ranking for months this season, but their Big XII run came to a disappointing end with a 28-point loss to Iowa State in the conference championship game. However, they still earned the No. 1 seed and boast one of the best defenses in the nation. The Cougars held opponents to a nation-low 57 points per game on 37.9% shooting this season.

The Cougars enter this year’s NCAA Tournament having reached the Sweet Sixteen in each of the last four years. Guard LJ Cryer leads their offense with 15.3 points per game, although the Houston offense does not crack the top 150 in scoring, averaging just 73 points per game.

Longwood (21-3, 6-10 Big South) went on a surprising run through the Big South Tournament as the No. 5 seed to earn the conference’s automatic bid. Guard Walyn Napper leads Longwood in scoring with 14.6 points per game, and the Lancers average 73.8 points per game while letting up 69.7 points per game.

Betting lines

Spread: Houston -24

Total: 128

Moneyline: Houston -6500, Longwood +2000

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Best bet: Longwood +24

Houston is coming off of a brutal loss, and Longwood enters this game with plenty of momentum after an improbable run through the Big South. I firmly believe Houston will win this game, but I don’t see the Cougars running up the score enough to cover this spread. The Cougars will control the game at an extremely slow pace, which should make for a convincing but low-scoring win.