Best bet for No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 Charleston in First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide take on the No. 13 Charleston Cougars in the First Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET on Friday, March 22, and the game will air on TruTV.

2024 March Madness picks

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 Charleston best bet

Alabama (21-11, 13-5 SEC) had a high-scoring, fast-paced offense this season, but that only took them so far with their complete lack of defensive presence. The Tide were ousted from the SEC Tournament by Florida after the Gators put up 100 points on them for the second time this season.

The Tide offense averaged 90.8 points per game, leading the nation in scoring, with guard Mark Sears adding 21.1 points of his own per night. The Tide grabbed 39.6 rebounds per night, ranking 14th in the nation, and played at one of the fastest tempos among any team in college basketball. However, they allowed opponents 81.1 points per night, ranking outside the top 300 scoring defenses.

Charleston (27-7, 15-3 CAA) also had a powerhouse offense this season, scoring 80 points per night and grabbing 39.3 boards on average. They are currently on a 12-game winning streak, and get plenty of second chance points with a 32.3% offensive rebounding rate. Nearly 40% of their points come from beyond the perimeter, and if they heat up, we could be watching an early shootout and a potential upset.

Betting lines

Spread: Alabama -9.5

Total: 173

Moneyline: Alabama -485, Charleston +370

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Best bet: Over 173

Alabama’s total lack of defense will allow Charleston all of the breathing room they need to get their high-scoring offense moving. This has the potential to be the highest-scoring game of the first round — and perhaps the entire tournament. Alabama may pull way ahead to win it and Charleston may be able to keep it close, but the over is the safest bet for this matchup.