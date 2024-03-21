Best bet for No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 13 Yale in First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 4 Auburn Tigers take on the No. 13 Yale Bulldogs in a First Round matchup in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. ET on Friday, March 22, and the game will air on TNT.

2024 March Madness picks

No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 13 Yale best bet

Auburn (27-7, 13-5 SEC) won the SEC Tournament with a championship victory over Florida as a No. 4 seed. The Tigers finished the season ranked fourth overall at KenPom, fourth in adjusted defensive efficiency, and 10th in adjusted offensive efficiency. They are the only team to land in the top 10 in both metrics.

Led by forward Johni Broome, Auburn averaged 83.3 points and 18 assists per game. On the defensive side of things, they held opponents to 38.4% from the field, ranking second in the nation. They put up 6.2 blocks per game on average, ranking fourth in the nation. They last reached the Final Four in 2019, and will be looking to make their way back there this year, with the Ivy League champs as their first stop on the way to Glendale.

Yale (22-9, 11-3 Ivy League) hit a buzzer beater in their conference championship game to earn a bid to go dancing. The Bulldogs went 0-3 against Quad 1 opponents this season, although they were able to limit their turnovers to just 9.4 per game, ranking 10th in the nation. Forward Danny Wolf led the Bulldogs with 14.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.

Betting lines

Spread: Auburn -13

Total: 141

Moneyline: Auburn -850, Yale +575

Best bet: Auburn -13

Auburn is on a roll right now. They haven’t lost a game since February, and they dominated in the SEC Tournament. The Tigers are clicking on both ends of the court, and we won’t be seeing the Princeton situation from 2023 repeat itself in this matchup. Yale did not win the Ivy League regular season title, and barely eked out a championship win to earn their ticket to this game.