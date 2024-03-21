March Madness 2024: Full schedule, game times, TV channels for first round on Thursday, March 21

The 2024 NCAA Tournament begins on Thursday, March 21 with the first 16 games in the Round of 64. There will be almost 12 straight hours of postseason college basketball to watch on Thursday, so make sure you have your brackets in and your streaming logins ready.

The tourney kicks off with an exciting matchup between No. 9 Michigan State and No. 8 Mississippi State at 12:15 p.m. ET. No. 11 Oregon has upset potential over No. 6 Clemson at 4:00 p.m. ET after winning the Pac-12, and No. 12 McNeese could give No. 5 Gonzaga an early exit at 7:25 p.m. ET. The stars of the 2022 tournament, Saint Peter’s, return to take on No. 2 Tennessee at 9:20 p.m. ET.

Here’s a look at the full Thursday TV schedule for the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

March Madness TV schedule: Thursday, March 21

All times ET

12:15 p.m. - No. 9 Michigan State vs. No. 8 Mississippi State (CBS)

12:40 p.m. - No. 6 BYU VS. No. 11 Duquesne (truTV)

1:30 p.m. - No. 3 Creighton vs. No. 14 Akron (TNT)

2:00 p.m. - No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Long Beach State (TBS)

2:45 p.m. - No. 1 UNC vs. No. 16 Howard/No. 16 Wagner (CBS)

3:10 p.m. - No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Morehead State (truTV)

4:00 p.m. - No. 6 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Oregon (TNT)

4:30 p.m. - No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Nevada (TBS)

6:50 p.m. - No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Colorado State (TNT)

7:10 p.m. - No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Oakland (CBS)

7:25 p.m. - No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 McNeese (TBS)

7:35 p.m. - No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 South Dakota State (truTV)

9:20 p.m. - No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s (TNT)

9:40 p.m. - No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 NC State (CBS)

9:55 pm. - No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Samford (TBS)

10:05 p.m. - No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 10 Drake (truTV)