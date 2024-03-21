Best bet for No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s in First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers take on the No. 15 Saint Peter’s Peacocks in the First Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 21, and the game will air on TNT.

2024 March Madness picks

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s best bet

Tennessee (24-8, 14-4 SEC) won the SEC regular season title before getting treated to an early exit from the SEC tournament by Mississippi State. The Volunteers rank in the top 30 in adjusted offensive efficiency at KenPom, but their defense is where the Vols truly shine — they held opponents to 38.9% from the field this season, ranking third in the nation.

Dalton Knecht, the 2023-24 SEC Player of the Year, leads Tennessee with 21.1 points per game. Knecht is one of the most exciting players in college basketball heading into the tournament, but Tennessee does have a shortcoming in their lack of support on offense for Knecht. In Tennessee’s final regular season game, Knecht put up 40 points, but the team still fell to Kentucky at home. Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes has consistently led the Vols to the NCAA Tournament, but they have reached the Sweet Sixteen just twice in eight years under Barnes, and have failed to get to the Elite Eight even once. Can they get it done this year?

Saint Peter’s (19-13, 12-8 MAAC) were the darlings of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The head coach and much of the roster from that historic run are gone, but the Peacocks’ magic might just remain this year. St. Peter’s should not be overlooked — they held opponents to 63.2 points per game this season, ranking seventh in the nation. However, they averaged just 65.1 points per game compared to Tennessee’s 79.1. Tennessee’s assist/turnover ratio is also much stronger than Saint Peter’s. Forward Corey Washington leads the Peacocks with 16.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Betting lines

Spread: Tennessee -21.5

Total: 130

Moneyline: Tennessee -3600, Saint Peter’s +1500

Best bet: Saint Peter’s +21.5

Perhaps it’s just nostalgia, but I think this matchup — and a spread this wide — could lean in St. Peter’s favor. Tennessee was shut down by Mississippi State’s defense in a shocking loss to bump them out of the SEC Tournament, and the Peacocks’ defense is a legitimate threat, particularly if they are able to double-team and limit Knecht. While we likely won’t be seeing a Sweet Sixteen run from the Peacocks, I do like them to cover here.