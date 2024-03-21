Best bet for No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 South Dakota State in First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones take on the No. 15 South Dakota State Jackrabbits in the First Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 21, and the game will air on TruTV.

2024 March Madness picks

No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 South Dakota State best bet

Iowa State (27-7, 10-6 Big XII) are the Big XII champions and one of the top teams to watch heading into this tournament. They defeated Houston 69-41, setting the record for the largest margin of victory over a No. 1 team since 1968.

The backcourt duo of Keshon Gilbert and Tamin Lipsey lead the team in scoring, but the Iowa State defense is what truly set them above the rest this season. They rank first in adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom, and held opponents to 61.3 points per game this season, ranking fourth in the nation. They grab 10.4 steals per game, ranking second in the nation. The Cyclones have lost just three games since the beginning of February, and should be looking at a deep run into March.

South Dakota State (22-12, 12-4 Summit) earned the Summit League’s automatic bid this season as the conference’s top seed. The Jackrabbits enter the tournament with the Summit League Player of the Year on their roster — guard Zeke Mayo put up 18.8 points and 3.5 steals per game this season.

SDSU landed at 134th at KenPom and went 0-1 against Quad 1 opponents this season. They scored 75.5 points per game while allowing 71.6 per night. They were solid from the perimeter, shooting 36.5% from the three-point line.

Betting lines

Spread: Iowa State -17

Total: 135.5

Moneyline: Iowa State -2400, South Dakota State +1200

Best bet: Iowa State -17

The Cyclones are on a roll after crushing Houston, and their top-ranked defense should shut down the Jackrabbits early on in this matchup. The Cyclones are 7-2 ATS this season in games that they were favored by 16.5 or more points. If there is a wild 2/15 upset this season, it won’t happen in this game.