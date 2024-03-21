Best bet for No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 McNeese in first round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 5 Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the No. 12 McNeese Cowboys in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at 7:25 p.m. ET on Thursday. This game will take place from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, which should give the Zags a bit of an edge in terms of fan travel. Below we’re going to go over the odds on DraftKings Sportsbook and give our best bet.

2024 March Madness picks

No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 McNeese best bet

We’re all familiar with Gonzaga. But this isn’t the same Zags team we’re used to seeing. This is the lowest seed for a Gonzaga team since 2015-16. In that span, the Bulldogs have been a 1-seed in four NCAA Tournaments. Gonzaga has reached at least the Sweet 16 in each of the past two tournaments. Head coach Mark Few has had plenty of success come March. So despite the low-ish seed, Gonzaga is always capable of making a run.

As always, Gonzaga is led by it’s offense, which ranks 9th in adjusted efficiency on KenPom. Gonzaga isn’t the best shooting team but gets most of its buckets from inside the arc, ranking 7th in 2P% on KP. The Bulldogs also do a good job defending inside the arc. The team’s two “bad” losses are on the road to Santa Clara and Washington. Aside from that, they have some of the best losses in the country — neutral to Purdue, semi-home vs. UConn and home losses to San Diego State and Saint Mary’s. After a long stretch of dominance in the West Coast Conference Tournament over the Gaels, the Bulldogs finally fell in the Final this season 69-60.

This is another deep, veteran core led by Graham Ike, Ryan Nembhard, Anton Watson and Nolan Hickman, all of whom are Juniors or higher. Nembhard transferred over from Creighton after last season’s run to the Elite Eight. Hickman and Watson have had plenty of time playing together. All four score in double figures with Hickman being the main shooter from outside.

Onto McNeese, which is coming off an impressive 30-win season and Southland Conference Championship. The Cowboys enter the tournament on the 3rd-longest winning streak in college basketball at 11 games in a row. While most of those wins are against very poor competition, dominance can’t really be ignored. McNeese does have a few quality non-conference wins over VCU and UAB, which is a tournament team after winning the American Conference.

What stands out when we look at the stats for McNeese is their aggressive style of defense. The Cowboys force a lot of turnovers and also don’t allow teams to steal the ball very often. So that will be the big matchup to watch vs. Gonzaga: Can the Bulldogs take care of the ball? If we look to how to beat McNeese, it’s simply play better defense. In a 77-74 loss to the Southeast Louisiana Lions in conference play, the Cowboys shot 44.1% from the floor and under 30% from distance. McNeese allowed the Lions to shoot 53% from the floor and nearly 50% from beyond the arc. All this despite the Cowboys forcing 18 turnovers. So even when McNeese is forcing turnovers, they can lose.

The Cowboys are led by guard Shahada Wells, who averages 17.8 points per game. McNeese is also a very good 3-point shooting team with four key players shooting over 40% from downtown this season. Forward Christian Shumate averages nearly a double-double on the season. This is also another veteran group that will get its first taste of NCAA Tournament play.

Betting lines

Spread: Gonzaga -6.5

Total: 150

Moneyline: Gonzaga -278, McNeese +225

Best bet: Gonzaga ML

The Bulldogs haven’t lost a first-round game in the NCAA Tournament since 2008. You know who they lost to that season? Stephen Curry and Davidson. So not a bad loss. And Gonzaga has made the tournament in 24 straight seasons under Few. That level of success is pretty remarkable. Some would say “They’re due, then” to lose in the first round. I’ll take the side of history and say Gonzaga gets through to at least the second round vs. Kansas or Samford.

Free throw shooting could be the key and the Bulldogs are good enough there where we shouldn’t be too concerned. Also keep in mind that McNeese is forcing turnovers against weaker opponents. Few should have a veteran group prepared for the pressure. I think Gonzaga is too good on offense and should score enough to win this matchup. I wouldn’t be too surprised if McNeese makes it a game and covers the spread.