Best bet for No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Colorado State in First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 7 Texas Longhorns take on the No. 10 Colorado State Rams in the First Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 21, and the game will air on TNT.

2024 March Madness picks

No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Colorado State best bet

Texas (20-12, 9-9 Big XII) fell to Kansas State in the Big XII Tournament but performed well enough in the regular season to earn a No. 7 seed. The Longhorns’ offense was their strong suit this season, finishing in the top 20 in adjusted offensive efficiency at KenPom. The Longhorns were led by guard Max Abmas and forward Dylan Disu, who combined for 32.9 points per game.

The team averaged 76.5 points per game while allowing opponents 69.9 points per game. The Longhorns reached the Elite Eight last year, but that will take much more of a fight this year than it did last given their seeding. They struggled against ranked opponents this season and went 5-9 against Quad 1 opponents.

The Rams pulled out a very, very convincing win over the Virginia Cavaliers in the First Four on Tuesday night. UVA really shouldn’t have been in the tournament to begin with and the Rams won easily. But that game never really mattered and Colorado State was expected to win.

Moving on, the Rams are a very good squad. They rank within the top-50 on KenPom in both offensive and defensive efficiency. This is a team that moves the ball very well and plays tough on the defensive side of the ball, forcing offenses into long possessions. Despite the easy win over the Hoos, the Rams have an impressive resume out of the Mountain West with wins over Creighton, Colorado and Washington. The Rams are 6-1 on neutral courts this season.

Both Joel Scott and Nique Clifford cashed in double-doubles in the win over Virginia. The Rams absolutely dominated the glass outrebounding the Hoos 43-24 in the win. The one concern might be 3-point shooting. Isaiah Stevens shoots the ball well from outside at a 44.8% clip. Other than that, the rest of the team lives inside the arc and none of them have made over 40 treys this season. Stevens didn’t need to do much vs. UVA but he will need to show up against the Longhorns.

Betting lines

Thursday odds

Spread: Texas -2.5

Total: 144

Moneyline: Texas -135, Colorado State +114

Opening odds

Spread: Texas -2.5

Total: 144

Moneyline: Texas -148, Colorado State +124

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Best bet: Colorado State +2.5 (-108)

We’ve seen teams coming out of the First Four do well in the next round. The Rams basically got a free tune-up game against the Hoos on Tuesday. The Longhorns played against some of the toughest comp in the country this season. Texas also lost most of the games; the Longhorns’ signature win would be at home vs. Baylor. That’s it really. Scott, Clifford and Stevens are all seniors. This feels like a game the Rams win, so if you’re brave enough to take the ML, go for it. Otherwise, I expect Colorado State to cover.