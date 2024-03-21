Best bet for No. 6 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Oregon in First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks will face the No. 11 Oregon Ducks in the First Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 21, and the game will air on TNT.

2024 March Madness picks

No. 6 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Oregon best bet

South Carolina (26-7, 13-5 SEC) started the season 13-1 in its first 14 games and continued that momentum, only losing three of its first 24 games of the season. The Gamecocks looked great all season —as long as they weren’t playing Auburn — and head coach Lamont Paris not only won SEC Coach of the Year but was given a hefty contract extension. South Carolina is led by Meechie Johnson and B.J. Mack, who combined for 27.4 points per game.

Oregon (23-11, 12-8 Pac-12) caught heat at the right time, ending the season on a four-game win streak, winning the Pac-12 conference tournament. The Ducks lost to Arizona twice during the regular season but picked up the win when it mattered in the semifinals of the tournament. Oregon is led by center N’Faly Dante and guard Jermaine Cousinard. Dante averaged 16.2 points and 8.8 rebounds, while Cousinard averaged 15.4 points, 4.5 boards, and 3.3 assists this season.

Betting lines

Spread: South Carolina +1

Total: 133,5

Moneyline: Oregon -115, South Carolina -105

Best bet: South Carolina +1

Each of these teams plays relatively slowly, working the ball around to get their stars open with good looks. South Carolina’s offense and defense are both ranked in the top 55 for adjusted efficiency, per Ken Pom. This game should stay close, but the Gamecocks should have the edge as they allow opposing teams to shoot just 46.8% from the field. South Carolina also has a little more serviceable depth than the Ducks, which may get a chance to shine in this First Round matchup.