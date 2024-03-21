Best bet for No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Morehead State in First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 3 Illinois Fighting Illini take on the No. 14 Morehead State Eagles in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 21, and the game will air on TruTV.

2024 March Madness picks

No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Morehead State best bet

Illinois (26-8, 14-6 B1G) is fresh off a Big Ten title win. They defeated Nebraska in a massive comeback game in the semifinal round before taking down Wisconsin in a close win in the finals to earn a 3-seed here. The Illini have one of the best offenses in the nation. Led by Terrence Shannon Jr. they put up 84.4 points per game, ranking sixth in the nation, and grabbed 41.3 rebounds per game, ranking fourth in the nation.

Their strong presence around the boards allows for plenty of put-back shots and second chances, although they don’t always need them. They shot 47.1% from the field this season, and don’t rely on Shannon as their sole top scorer in the way that some other high-ranked teams have this season. Marcus Domask is a great down-low option who adds 16 points per game, and both Quincy Guerrier and Coleman Hawkins add 10 points and six rebounds a night.

Morehead State (26-8, 14-4 OVC) earned the Ohio Valley Conference’s automatic bid, but will likely be facing an early exit against this Illinois team. However, an early loss is not necessarily set in stone — the Eagles shot 55.4% from the two-point range this season, ranking 22nd in the nation, and held opponents to 65.7 points per game, ranking 18th in the nation.

Morehead State went 0-2 against Quad 1 teams this season but kept Indiana within one point in a close loss before conference play began. This is March, and far crazier things have happened than a No. 3 seed getting upset early. However, Illinois Big Ten momentum may be too much for the Eagles to contain. Illinois also plays faster basketball than Morehead State, averaging 72.7 possessions per game to the Eagles’ 67.3.

Betting lines

Spread: Illinois -12

Total: 147

Moneyline: Illinois -850, Morehead State +575

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Best bet: Illinois -12

Morehead State will be able to hang around for a while, but ultimately, their shortage of big men combined with a lower-scoring, slower-paced offense will crack under the pressure that the Illini put on. The Eagles’ defense is very solid, but their offense averages just 72.4 points per game, and it will be a challenge to keep up with Shannon, Domask, and the Illinois offense.