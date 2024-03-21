Best bet for No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 10 Drake in First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 7 Washington State Cougars will take on the No. 10 Drake Bulldogs in the First Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Thursday. Tipoff is set for this East Region matchup is set for 10:05 p.m. ET from the CHI Center in Omaha and the game will air on TruTV.

Washington State (24-9, 14-6 Pac-12) made a huge leap under head coach Kyle Smith this season and is dancing for the first time since 2008. Led by Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Myles Rice, the Cougars surprisingly finished second in the Pac-12 regular season standings and had a 6-4 record against Quad 1 opponents. A feather in their cap is the fact that they were able to sweep the regular season series against top dog Arizona.

Metrically, Wazzu posted solid numbers on both sides of the floor and were a little bit stronger on the defensive side. The Cougs held opponents to just an eFG% of 47.3% and did a good job at boxing out and preventing offensive rebounds. They also did a good job at closing out and preventing shots from beyond the arc as opponents had just a 31.5% three-point rate against them. These stats can be attributed to Wazzu’s length as they are the second-tallest team in the country with an average height of 6’6”.

Drake (28-6, 16-4 MVC) is entering its third NCAA Tournament in four seasons and is hoping to win its first game in the Big Dance since 1971. With two-time Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year Tucker DeVries leading the way, the Bulldogs successfully navigated a tough conference slate and ultimately cut down the nets at Arch Madness. They were 4-1 against Quad 1 opponents, so they would’ve gotten at-large consideration even with the tourney title.

Offensively, Drake ranked in the top 40 in several categories including eFG%, where it shot 54.9%. The team was also one of the most careful squads in the nation with just a 13.9% turnover rate. Defensively, the Bulldogs were the best team in the country at preventing offensive rebounds with a 21.1% rate on that front. However, it will be a challenge for them down low as their average team height measures out to just 6’4”.

Best bet: Drake -2

This should quietly be one of the better games of the first round and we should get a competitive back-and-forth matchup. I give Drake the edge as a slight favorite considering: 1. It will have the best player on the floor in Tucker DeVries and 2. It will have a crowd advantage with this game being played in Omaha, just two hours from its campus in Des Moines.