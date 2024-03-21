Best bet for No. 3 Creighton vs. No. 14 Akron in First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 3 Creighton Bluejays take on the No. 14 Akron Zips in the First Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The matchup will take place on Thursday, March 21. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on TNT. Creighton enters as a heavy favorite.

2024 March Madness picks

No. 3 Creighton vs. No. 14 Akron best bet

Creighton (23-9, 14-6 Big East) was ousted from the Big East Tournament on the early side, but are expected to be a deep contender in their region. The Bluejays have three players that average 17 or more points per game in Ryan Kalkbrenner, Baylor Scheierman, and Trey Alexander, and that trio heads up one of the best offenses in the nation.

The Bluejays shoot 60.6% from the two-point range, ranking third in the nation, and have an offense that puts up 80.5 points per night, ranking 23rd in the nation. The Bluejays’ signature win this year came by 19 points over a UConn team that is now favored to win it all. They enter the tournament with a healthy starting lineup and rank in the top 25 in both adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency at KenPom.

Akron (24-10, 13-5 MAC) has never won a game in the NCAA Tournament, though this is their second visit in the last three years. They won the MAC title as the No. 2 seed, led by MAC Player of the Year Enrique Freeman, who averaged 18.9 points and 12.9 rebounds per game.

The Zips rank 116th overall at KenPom and 97th in adjusted defensive efficiency. They went 0-3 against Quad 1 opponents this season but held opponents to just 66.8 points per game, ranking 32nd in the nation. Their perimeter defense was much stronger than their two-point defense, which gives them a disadvantage against a Creighton team that relies heavily on points in the paint.

Betting lines

Spread: Creighton -12.5

Total: 141.5

Moneyline: Creighton -900, Akron +600

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Best bet: Creighton -12.5

Akron went 0-3 against Quad 1 opponents this season, and Creighton’s offense is one of the best in the nation. The Bluejays should go up early and keep a dominant lead throughout the second half, and may even get to rest some starters in the final minutes of the game.