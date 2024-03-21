Is storming the court allowed in March Madness?

One of the biggest topics of the 2023-2024 basketball season was court storming. When hometown fans pull off a big upset over a nationally ranked team or rival, they will often rush down to the court to celebrate with the team.

Earlier this season, star Iowa guard Caitlin Clark and Duke forward Kyle Filipowski were separately run into by fans during a court storm and initially appeared to suffer injuries. Both were okay and didn’t miss any time, but each instance sparked a national conversation over courtstorming. ESPN’s Jay Bilas — notably a Duke grad — suggested after the Filipowski injury that fans who storm the court should be detained and arrested. Outside of these ludicrous outbursts, though, an official ban on courtstorming has not yet been enacted.

Courtstorming isn’t allowed during March Madness, but it is also improbable. For one, all of the games are played at regional sites, and courtstorming is usually led by a jam-packed student section. With students and fans likely spread out throughout the venue, storming the court just isn’t plausible. Plus, the NCAA has enough added security at each venue during each game that courtstorming wouldn’t be possible.