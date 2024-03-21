March Madness: Top NBA prospects to watch in 2024 NCAA Tournament

March Madness is finally here! The 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket has been set, with defending champions UConn holding the overall No. 1 seed. Although March Madness is typically filled with upsets, buzzer-beaters and storied programs adding to their lore, it’s also a great showcase for the college game’s top NBA prospects. This draft class has more international flair than most, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some exciting college players who can boost their stock with a deep tournament run. Here are the top 10 prospects to watch in March Madness this year.

2024 March Madness: NBA prospects to watch

Stephon Castle, PG, UConn

Let’s start with the best player on the best team. Even though Donovan Clingan might anchor the Huskies on defense, Castle provides the crucial perimeter support needed for that formula to work. The point guard has great size and is excellent at attacking the basket but his shooting percentage is going to need to improve to become a star in the NBA. If he can have a few big games in March, that might ease some concerns about his shot.

Reed Sheppard, PG, Kentucky

At one point, Sheppard was in the conversation to be the No. 1 overall pick. He’s got a lethal shot and can command an offense, which is what teams at the next level want to see in a point guard. His defense has been suspect at times, but he’s usually a fundamentally sound player who makes winning plays routinely.

Rob Dillingham, PG, Kentucky

Sheppard’s teammate is quite the shooter in his own right. Dillingham really emerged in the second half of the season, as most Kentucky recruits usually do. He plays faster than Sheppard and is better around the basket, but his creation skills do need more work to be considered a true offensive leader. There’s a reason he and Sheppard have been a good combination this year, as both are able to play off each other’s strengths.

Donovan Clingan, C, UConn

Clingan is a matchup nightmare for most teams, and he effectively erases a lot of UConn’s problems when defending the paint. He’s a strong roll man and finds openings in the defense well but NBA teams would want to see him be more assertive on the glass. Clingan averaged 7.2 rebounds per game but he should’ve routinely hit double digits.

Ja’Kobe Walter, SG, Baylor

Walter had the dud of all duds in the loss to Iowa State in the Big 12 conference tournament, finishing with three points on one of eight shooting. He even missed his two free throws. That lack of an efficient shot is going to be something Walter has to shake but he should recover from that showing in the tournament. Baylor has historically done well in this bracket and Walter is too talented to let that be his defining moment late in the season.

Dalton Knecht, F, Tennessee

Any time you’re able to hit the perimeter shot consistently, you’re going to get draft buzz. That helps Knecht, who is on one of the highest-seeded Tennessee teams in recent memory. If the Vols can build on last year’s Sweet 16 appearance and take advantage of their seeding, Knecht likely gets more eyeballs and could rise to the middle of the first round. If Tennessee flops, the forward likely loses some ground.

Zach Edey, C, Purdue

Edey chose to come back to school to give the Boilermakers a shot at redemption after last year’s shocking loss to No. 16 FDU. Purdue’s big man has continued to be successful on the court, but can he show he’s more than just someone who can take advantage of smaller defenders? That starts on the defensive end of the floor, where teams have challenged Edey and had success. If he can anchor a deep run for Purdue, Edey will rise to the first round.

Kam Jones, G/F, Marquette

Tyler Kolek and Oso Ighodaro are getting draft buzz as well, but I think Jones has a bit more upside. He projects as a versatile perimeter defender who can guard multiple positions, while also being able to consistently hit the three-point shot. He’s younger than both Kolek and Ighodaro, so the development curve is slightly better. Jones bounced back after a down season from deep last year to have a career year, and that’ll interest NBA teams.

Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

It’s hard to know if Filipowski’s improvement from the perimeter is real, largely because his free-throw percentage declined substantially. Still, he’s a 7-footer who has the potential to be a stretch big man. NBA teams love those, and Filipowski does enough as a rebounder and defender to merit contenders looking at him near the end of the first round.