F1 schedule: Australian Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, TV schedule

The 2024 F1 season continues this weekend with a trip down under. The circuit had a travel week following two races in the Middle East to open the season. The drivers return to a Friday, Saturday, Sunday schedule after Ramadan pushed up the first two events each by a day. However, the trip to Australia will still result in some funky scheduling for American viewers.

The weekend opens on Thursday night in the US with a 9:30 p.m. ET practice session on ESPNEWS. The second practice session will follow overnight at 1 a.m. on Friday morning with ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes broadcasting it. The final practice runs at 9:30 p.m. Friday night on ESPNEWS.

The drivers will then run qualifying on Saturday morning at 1 a.m. and the race at midnight Sunday morning. Both events will air on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

Max Verstappen picked up where he left off last season and has won the first two races while also claiming the pole in both. He’s installed at DraftKings Sportsbook with -550 odds to win his third straight race and Red Bull Racing is -250 to claim pole position. His Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez is +750 to win the race and is followed by Charles Leclerc at +1400.

With all the events being broadcast on ESPN’s family of channels, a live stream will be available at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the weekend.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Australian Grand Prix weekend schedule

Thursday, March 21

9:30 p.m. — Practice 1 — ESPNEWS, WatchESPN, ESPN+

Friday, March 22

1 a.m. — Practice 2 — ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, WatchESPN

9:30 p.m. — Practice 3 — ESPNEWS, WatchESPN, ESPN+

Saturday, March 23

1 a.m. — Qualifying— ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, WatchESPN

Sunday, March 24

12 a.m. — Australian Grand Prix race — ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, WatchESPN