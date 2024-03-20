Pick on the Spread for Grambling-Montana State on March 20

On Wednesday, the Grambling Tigers and Montana State Bobcats battle it out in Dayton to decide which team gets the right to take on the Purdue Boilermakers in the Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament.

Grambling Tigers vs. Montana State Bobcats (-3.5, 135)

The offensive advantage in Wednesday’s game belongs to Montana State as Grambling is 312th in the country in points scored on a per possession basis due in large part an inability to distribute the basketball effectively.

Out of 362 Division schools, Grambling is 357th in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio, committing nearly three turnovers for every two assists the distribute and are 342nd in percentage of possessions that end in a turnover.

The Tigers face a Montana State defense that is 34th in the country in turnovers forced on a per play basis in games played away from home while also ranking 98th in opponent 3-point shooting percentage.

Outside shooting got Montana State to the NCAA Tournament by shooting 42% from 3-point range in their five games in the month of March and are overall shooting 36.4% from 3-point range, which ranks 44th in the country.

While the Bobcats are 356th in the country in percentage of their missed shots that result in an offensive rebound at 19%, Grambling is 331st in the nation in defensive rebound rate, allowing opponents to grab 31.1% of their missed shots as an offensive rebound.

The most versatile player on the floor also is on Montana State’s side as 6-foot-1 Robert Ford III leads the team in most statistical categories including rebounds with 15.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, three assists, and 2.9 steals per game.

With Grambling still in search of their first non-conference win against a Division I opponent, Montana State will get the program’s first ever NCAA Tournament victory and face Purdue on Friday.

The Play: Montana State -3.5

