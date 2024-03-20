Picks, prediction for No. 16 Grambling State vs. No. 16 Montana State in First Four of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 16 Grambling State Tigers face the No. 16 Montana State bobcats in a First Four matchup on Wednesday, March 20. The play-in game will determine which No. 16 seed goes on to face No. 1 Purdue, who lost to No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round in last year’s tournament. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET, and the game will air on TruTV.

No. 16 Grambling State vs. No. 16 Montana State picks

Spread: Montana State -4

Over/Under: 135

Moneyline: Montana State -175, Grambling State +145

Grambling State (20-14, 14-4 SWAC) won the Southwestern Athletic Conference as the top seed in the conference tournament. The Tigers are led by guard Kintavious Dozier, who puts up 13.1 points per game. They went 0-6 against Quad 1 opponents this season and rank 267th at KenPom.

Montana State (17-17, 9-9 Big Sky) earned the Big Sky title as the No. 5 seed in the conference, defeating No. 3 Montana in the title game for their third straight NCAA bid. The Bobcats are led by guard Robert Ford III with 15.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. They land at 213th at KenPom.

Pick: Grambling State +4

Montana State relies heavily on their perimeter presence, and three-point shooting can go cold at any time — especially against this Tigers team that put up a very strong perimeter defense throughout the regular season. Grambling does a good job of forcing turnovers, and can take down the Bobcats to head to their first ever NCAA Tournament.