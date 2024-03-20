76ers vs. Suns pick against the spread, over/under for Wednesday, March 20

The Philadelphia 76ers (38-30) are hoping to keep their winning ways going when they head out west to take on the Phoenix Suns (39-29). The Sixers have won their last two games while the Suns lost last time out and now find themselves in the play-in zone in the Western Conference.

Joel Embiid and De’Anthony Melton remain out for the 76ers, while Tobias Harris is listed as questionable as he recovers from an ankle injury. Josh Okogie is still out for Phoenix while Bol Bol is listed as probable.

The Suns are 9-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 222.5. Phoenix is -410 on the moneyline while Philadelphia is +320.

76ers vs. Suns, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers +9

Neither team is particularly good against the spread of late but the 76ers are at least 10-14 ATS as underdogs this season. They have covered in the last two games and three of the last five. Meanwhile, the Suns are 26-40-2 ATS on the season. They are only better than Atlanta when it comes to the spread. Phoenix has covered just twice in the last 10 games.

I do believe the Suns have the talent edge and should be able to get the win, but this is too big of a spread in the regular season for a team that doesn’t cover the spread much. I’ll take Philadelphia to cover here.

Over/Under: Over 222.5

The 76ers have seen their offense slip tremendously since Embiid left the lineup, and they’ve gone under their totals in the last six contests. The Suns had gone under in 10 straight games but have gone over the totals in three of their last four. I like Phoenix to have a strong offensive showing at home and push this total over.