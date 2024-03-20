NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, March 20

There are eight games on Wednesday’s NBA schedule, and that’s how many are also part of the main DFS slate at DraftKings. That gives managers plenty of choices when it comes to finding value additions to lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Warriors, $4,900

Andrew Wiggins ($5,000) is also an option for managers targeting this game, but Jackson-Davis has the more favorable outlook in my opinion. The Warriors big man continues to carve out a role, averaging 27.7 fantasy points per game over the last eight contests. He gets to face a Grizzlies team decimated by injuries, particularly on the interior. Memphis ranks 19th in fantasy points allowed to opposing centers.

Kyle Lowry, 76ers, $4,800

Lowry is coming off a game against the Heat where he logged 30 fantasy points, giving him 59 fantasy points over the last two games. The 76ers point guard continues to have a role in this offense even with Tyrese Maxey back, and the matchup Wednesday is extremely favorable. The Suns rank 27th in fantasy points allowed to opposing guards, giving Lowry a good chance to keep up his impressive fantasy production.

Harrison Barnes, Kings, $4,400

After three straight games with 30+ fantasy points, Barnes had a bit of a down showing thanks to less playing time. A similar possibility does exist Wednesday in a matchup against the Raptors, but Barnes has been shooting too well from deep to pass on in lineups tonight. Toronto presents a good matchup for the Kings forward. The Raptors rank 28th in fantasy points allowed to opposing forwards.