Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday’s games

We’ve got eight games on Wednesday’s NBA schedule, anchored by a doubleheader on ESPN which features a tantalizing matchup between the Bucks and Celtics. With eight games on the slate, that gives bettors plenty of opportunities to find great player props to target. Here’s a few of our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tyrese Haliburton 12+ assists vs. Pistons (+105)

The Pacers guard has gone over this line in two of the three matchups against the Pistons so far, hitting only 10 assists in his lone under. Haliburton continues to drive this Indiana offense, averaging 10.6 assists per game over the last seven and hitting this mark four times in that span. The Pistons are 18th in opponent assists allowed per game, which makes this a favorable matchup for Haliburton to get to this line.

Darius Garland over 1.5 steals vs. Heat (+170)

The Heat don’t give up many steals per game, so that’s why this line is where it is. However, Garland has been great defensively of late. He’s grabbed at least one steal in each of the last five games, going over this mark in two of them. He had four steals in the last contest against the Heat. With Mitchell out, there’s going to be a lot on Garland on both ends of the floor in this game. I like him to snag at least two steals in this one.

Jayson Tatum over 26.5 points vs. Bucks (-105)

Tatum had a clunker against the Bucks in the last meeting between these teams, managing just seven points in 15 minutes in what turned into a blowout quickly. He’ll have a chance to redeem himself tonight and has been in good form. The Celtics forward is averaging 29.8 points per game over the last five, going over this mark three times with both unders coming at 26 points. In a game that should be tight as long as everyone suits up, I think Tatum gets over this line.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 1.5 3-pointers vs. Jazz (-105)

SGA continues to keep pace with Nikola Jokic in the MVP race, and this is a favorable matchup for him to get over this mark. The Thunder point guard doesn’t shoot much from deep, but he’s hitting at a decent 37.3% clip. He attempted seven triples in three straight before taking just four in each of the last two games. The Jazz rank dead last in the league in opponent three-point percentage, giving Gilgeous-Alexander a great chance to get over this line.

Kawhi Leonard under 5.5 rebounds vs. Trail Blazers (+120)

In two matchups against Portland, Leonard has gone 1-1 on this line. His over came at six rebounds, but his under was at five. The Clippers forward has always made his presence felt on the boards, and that does add some risk to this bet. However, Leonard has gone under this line three times in the last four games and the Trail Blazers are just about at the league average when it comes to rebounds allowed. I believe he stays under this line tonight.