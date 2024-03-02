2024 WCC Tournament bracket: Seeding, matchups, schedule, odds

The 2024 West Coast Conference Tournament will take place at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas from March 7-12. All nine teams from the league will participate in the single-elimination bracket with the winner receiving the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Saint Mary’s won the WCC regular season championship with a 15-1 record in conference play and earned the No. 1 seed in the tournament. Right behind them are perennial conference powerhouse Gonzaga at No. 2 and both have earned a triple-bye straight into the semifinal round.

2024 West Coast Conference Tournament Bracket

* All times ET

Thursday, March 7

Game 1: No. 9 Pacific vs. No. 8 Pepperdine, 5:30 p.m. ET

Friday, March 8

Game 2: Game 1 winner vs. No. 5 San Diego, 9:00 p.m. ET

Game 3: No. 7 Loyola Marymount vs. No. 6 Portland, 11:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9

Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. No. 4 Santa Clara, 10:00 p.m. ET

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. No. 3 San Francisco, 12:30 a.m. ET

Monday, March 11

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. No. 1 Saint Mary’s, 9:00 p.m. ET

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. No. 2 Gonzaga, 11:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 12

Championship: Game 8 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 9:00 p.m. ET

As is always the case, the WCC was an incredibly top-heavy league in the regular season, so it will be interesting to see if any if the bottom five seeds can catch fire and put a scare into the top four seeds later on. San Diego is the only team in that group that finished with a regular season record over .500 and owns a victory over Santa Clara.

Odds to win

Saint Mary’s −105

Gonzaga +110

San Francisco +850

Santa Clara +2500

San Diego +15000

Portland +15000

LMU +20000

Pepperdine +30000

Pacific +30000

WCC March Madness Bids

The only two teams making the NCAA Tournament are the regular season champion Saint Mary’s Gaels, and likely the Gonzaga Bulldogs if there aren’t too many bid thieves. And these are the two teams that have won every conference tournament since 2008, when the San Diego Toreros came home with the trophy.

With BYU now in the Big 12, and San Francisco continuing their unrelenting streak of winning every game that doesn’t matter by beating everyone except the Big Two in the conference, it would take a miracle for someone other than the Gaels or Zags to head home with yet another conference title.