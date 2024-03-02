Red Sox infielder Vaughn Grissom likely to miss Opening Day with groin strain

One of the few major acquisitions amid a very quiet offseason for the Boston Red Sox has suffered another injury setback, one that seems like it’ll hold him out into the regular season. Per Boston manager Alex Cora, infielder Vaughn Grissom strained his groin in camp and has been shut down for the time being. While we don’t yet know the severity of the strain, it’s apparently enough to put Grissom’s availability for Opening Day into serious doubt.

The 23-year-old Grissom came to Boston from Atlanta earlier this winter as the return for Chris Sale, with the Red Sox keen on installing him as their long-term answer at second base — a position that’s been a revolving door and a weak point in recent years. A hamstring injury scuttled his start to spring training, and just as he was set to start appearing in Grapefruit League games, now a groin issue has popped up. With Opening Day less than four weeks away, and Grissom needing to not only get healthy but also get his feet under him in game action and get up to regular-season speed, a stint on the IL seems all but assured.

Cora said that Enmanuel Valdez is the likeliest candidate to fill second base in Grissom’s absence, with guys like Pablo Reyes and Rob Refsnyder also picking up some slack. Top prospect Ceddanne Rafaela — currently competing with Jarren Duran for the center field job in camp but with plenty of experience as a middle infielder in the Minors — looms as another option, although Boston seems unlikely to scuttle its plans for him based on what is hopefully a short-term injury.

It’s a big setback for Grissom, who appeared to have a new lease on life with the trade to Boston. He had a promising cup of coffee in the Majors in 2022 and entered last spring with the inside track on the Braves’ starting shortstop job. But Orlando Arcia beat him out in camp, and Grissom was relegated to Triple-A for most of the year, slashing .330/.419/.501 with eight homers and 13 steals over 102 games. With just about every infield spot spoken for in Atlanta for the foreseeable future — and Grissom’s iffy defense likely limiting him to second base only — he became expendable, and the Red Sox pounced hoping that they’d finally found an answer at a position from which they got very little production in 2023. Grissom’s still got some tantalizing upside but his Boston debut will have to wait a little while longer.