Pick on the Total for Tennessee-Alabama on March 2

A battle of strength on strength will happen in the SEC on Saturday when the Alabama Crimson Tide, who the country in points scored on a per possession basis, hosts a Tennessee Volunteers team that is eighth in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis.

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (-2.5, 171)

Much of the Alabama offense is centered around making 3-point shots, ranking 13th overall in 3-point shooting percentage and 15th specifically at home at 41.1%.

The best outside shooters of Alabama will be put to the test against a Tennessee defense that is 41st in the nation in opponent 3-point shooting percentage at 31.1% and when these teams matched up earlier in the season on January 20, held Alabama to shooting 4-of-21 from 3-point range.

The 3-point shooting defense has heightened significance with how much of Alabama’s offense relies on made 3-pointers as 40.4% of their points in home games are from made 3’s, which is the ninth-highest percentage in the nation.

While the Alabama defense has had its issues this season, ranking 226th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis overall, the defense has been significantly better at home, allowing 19 points per 100 possessions fewer at home than away from home.

Alabama also does a good job of defending the perimeter in their home games, with their opponents 28.2% ranking 25th in the country.

In the first game between these two teams, Tennessee won 91-71 and since that game, Alabama has scored at least 81 points in eight straight games while Tennessee has surrendered 68 points or fewer in seven of their past 10 games.

In a case of something has to give like we have in Saturday’s showdown, both teams having a strength of limiting made 3’s will keep Saturday’s game in the lower end of the spectrum in terms of scoring.

The Play: Tennessee vs. Alabama Under 171

