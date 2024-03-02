Injury update, game status for Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. vs. Baylor on Saturday

Update: McCullar is in the starting lineup and playing on Saturday, per Nathan Swaffer.

Update: McCullar is considered a true game-time decision for today’s game against Baylor, per Jeff Goodman.

The No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks head to Waco to face the Baylor Bears in a Big XII matchup on Saturday, March 2. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET, and KU will hope to get their top scorer in guard Kevin McCullar Jr. back on the floor. He’s been sidelined with a knee injury, and has missed four of the last five games for the Jayhawks.

McCullar averages a team-high 19 points per game, and adds 4.4 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game. He last played on February 17 against the Oklahoma Sooners, and sat out the two games previous prior to that appearance.

In their four games this month without McCullar, Kansas is 2-2 with home wins over Texas and this same Baylor team, and losses at Texas Tech and at home to BYU. Hunter Dickinson has averaged 19 points and 11.3 rebounds in his last three games, and they’ll need more from the Michigan transfer if their star guard is absent once again.

Kansas enters the game as a 5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 146.5.