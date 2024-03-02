Baylor guard Langston Love: Status for game against Kansas on Saturday

The No. 15 Baylor Bears will host the No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks at 1 p.m. ET this afternoon and guard Langston Love is considered a game-time decision.

The sophomore has missed a good chunk of the last month for the Bears, first dealing with an ankle injury and then dealing with a knee injury. He was practicing with the team this week, so we’ll see if he’ll be able to make his return in this huge Big 12 showdown.

Love has taken a step forward in his second year with the program and has provided a spark off the bench for the Big 12 power. Clocking over 25 minutes a game, he has put up an average of 11.5 points on 46.1% shooting along with 2.8 rebounds per night.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bears are listed as a 6-point home favorite, with a total of 145.