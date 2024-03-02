Alabama guard Latrell Whitesell: Status for game against Tennessee on Saturday

Pre-game update: Latrell Wrightsell Jr. was getting shots up during pregame warmups and its looking like he’ll be good to go against Tennessee this evening.

Alabama’s Latrell Wrightsell Jr. warming up before the Tide takes on Tennessee



Wrightsell is questionable for tonight with a head injury pic.twitter.com/pPfygHRAvr — Patrick Greenfield (@PCGreenfield) March 2, 2024

The No. 14 Alabama Crimson Tide will host the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers in a battle for first place in the SEC at 8 p.m. ET tonight and guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is considered a game-time decision for the contest.

Wrightsell has been dealing with a head injury and has missed the past three games for the Crimson Tide. Head coach Nate Oats said earlier in the week that his progression from the injury is going well and indicated that he should be back playing in games any day now.

Wrightsell has been a positive contributor for the Crimson Tide this season and has mostly made an impact off the bench. The senior transfer from Cal State Fullerton has averaged 9.0 points and 32 rebounds in his first year in Tuscaloosa.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Crimson Tide are listed as a 4-point favorite, accompanied by a total of 171.