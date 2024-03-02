Tracking measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results for WRs at the 2024 NFL Combine

The 2024 NFL Combine is underway and this class of draft hopefuls are going through drills and meeting with teams in the hopes of increasing their draft stock come late April. Wide receiver looks to be a deep position this year, and the Combine will be a great chance for players to strut their stuff to show that they are worth the hype they are getting.

The most watched event for wide receivers will be the 40-yard dash. Not only does it show how quickly they can cover 40 yards, but scouts and analysts will look at their 10-yard split. This shows how explosive they are off the line and how quickly they can cover 10 yards. Teams will also be interested in their broad jump and vertical jump results to determine a catch radius. The three-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle can help to show off a player’s agility. The bench press could be an intriguing drill if the wide receiver has a bigger frame, because it could indicate how well they work through contact.

We’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.