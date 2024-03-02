 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tracking measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results for WRs at the 2024 NFL Combine

We track measurements and drill results for each WR at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

By Teddy Ricketson
Malik Nabers #8 of the LSU Tigers celebrates a touchdown against the Texas A&amp;M Aggies during a game at Tiger Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The 2024 NFL Combine is underway and this class of draft hopefuls are going through drills and meeting with teams in the hopes of increasing their draft stock come late April. Wide receiver looks to be a deep position this year, and the Combine will be a great chance for players to strut their stuff to show that they are worth the hype they are getting.

The most watched event for wide receivers will be the 40-yard dash. Not only does it show how quickly they can cover 40 yards, but scouts and analysts will look at their 10-yard split. This shows how explosive they are off the line and how quickly they can cover 10 yards. Teams will also be interested in their broad jump and vertical jump results to determine a catch radius. The three-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle can help to show off a player’s agility. The bench press could be an intriguing drill if the wide receiver has a bigger frame, because it could indicate how well they work through contact.

We’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.

WR measurements

First name Last name School Height Weight Arm Wing Hand 40 Yard Dash 10 Yard Split Vertical Jump Broad Jump 3 Cone Shuttle Bench
Javon Baker UCF
Jermaine Burton Alabama
Jalen Coker Holy Cross
Keon Coleman Florida State
Malachi Corley Western Kentucky
Jacob Cowing Arizona
Ryan Flournoy Southeast Missouri State
Troy Franklin Oregon
Anthony Gould Oregon State
Lideatrick Griffin Mississippi State
Marvin Harrison Ohio State 6032 209 3178 7728 950
Jha'Quan Jackson Tulane
Cornelius Johnson Michigan
Xavier Legette South Carolina
Luke McCaffrey Rice
Ladd McConkey Georgia
Jalen McMillan Washington
Bub Means Pittsburgh
Adonai Mitchell Texas
Malik Nabers LSU
Rome Odunze Washington
Ricky Pearsall Florida
Ja'Lynn Polk Washington
Brenden Rice USC
Tayvion Robinson Kentucky
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint Georgia
Ainias Smith Texas A&M
Brian Thomas LSU
Jamari Thrash Louisville
Devaughn Vele Utah
Devontez Walker North Carolina
Malik Washington Virginia
Tahj Washington USC
Xavier Weaver Colorado
Jordan Whittington Texas
Isaiah Williams Illinois
Johnny Wilson Florida State
Roman Wilson Michigan
Xavier Worthy Texas

