Tracking measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results for RBs at the 2024 NFL Combine

The 2024 NFL Combine began on Monday, February 26, but the drills and workouts that fans love to watch started on Thursday, February 29. This year’s running back class has some big names at the top, but they currently aren’t projected to be first round selections. Strong performances at the Combine on Saturday, March 1, could help change the narrative about the class.

Running backs are being called to do some of everything at the next level. Scouts, coaches and front office officials will tune in to their 40-yard dash time to see how quickly the running backs can move vertically down the field. Running backs also need to perform well in the three-cone drill and 20-yard shuffle to show off their agility and footwork. Running backs will often be tasked with blocking pass rushers to try and buy their quarterback a little more time in the pocket, so the bench press is also important.

We’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.