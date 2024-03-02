 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tracking measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results for RBs at the 2024 NFL Combine

We track measurements and drill results for each RB at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

By Teddy Ricketson
Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum #2 runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies during the 2024 CFP National Championship game at NRG Stadium on January 8, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Photo by CFP/Getty Images

The 2024 NFL Combine began on Monday, February 26, but the drills and workouts that fans love to watch started on Thursday, February 29. This year’s running back class has some big names at the top, but they currently aren’t projected to be first round selections. Strong performances at the Combine on Saturday, March 1, could help change the narrative about the class.

Running backs are being called to do some of everything at the next level. Scouts, coaches and front office officials will tune in to their 40-yard dash time to see how quickly the running backs can move vertically down the field. Running backs also need to perform well in the three-cone drill and 20-yard shuffle to show off their agility and footwork. Running backs will often be tasked with blocking pass rushers to try and buy their quarterback a little more time in the pocket, so the bench press is also important.

We’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.

RB measurements

First name Last name School Height Weight Arm Wing Hand 40 Yard Dash 10 Yard Split Vertical Jump Broad Jump 3 Cone Shuttle Bench
First name Last name School Height Weight Arm Wing Hand 40 Yard Dash 10 Yard Split Vertical Jump Broad Jump 3 Cone Shuttle Bench
Rasheen Ali Marshall
Braelon Allen Wisconsin
Emani Bailey TCU
Trey Benson Florida State
Jonathon Brooks Texas
Blake Corum Michigan
Isaiah Davis South Dakota State
Ray Davis Kentucky
Daijun Edwards Georgia
Audric Estimé Notre Dame
Frank Gore Southern Mississippi
Isaac Guerendo Louisville
George Holani Boise State
Bucky Irving Oregon
Dillon Johnson Washington
Jawhar Jordan Louisville
Dylan Laube New Hampshire
MarShawn Lloyd USC
Jase McClellan Alabama
Kendall Milton Georgia
Keilan Robinson Texas
Cody Schrader Missouri
Will Shipley Clemson
Jaden Shirden Monmouth
Tyrone Tracy Purdue
Kimani Vidal Troy
Michael Wiley Arizona
Miyan Williams Ohio State
Jaylen Wright Tennessee

