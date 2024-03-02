 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tracking measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results for quarterbacks at the 2024 NFL Combine

We discuss all of the measurements, 40-yard dashes and drill results for quarterbacks at the 2024 NFL Combine.

By Nick Simon
NCAA Football: Senior Bowl Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 NFL Combine is underway and is the quarterbacks’ turn to take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium to run their respective drills.

This is considered a deep QB class with three prospects projected as top 10 picks and six prospects total occupying the Top 40 of the 2024 consensus big board over at Mock Draft Database.

USC’s Caleb Williams, North Carolina’s Drake Maye, and LSU’s Jayden Daniels are the top three prospects on the board and while they are in Indianapolis for interviews and meetings this week, they will not participate in throwing drills. Meanwhile, Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, Oregon’s Bo Nix, and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. will participate as they try to impress scouts and improve their stock ahead of April’s draft.

Here is the schedule for the Combine weekend so you know what position groups will be highlighted on individual days.

  • February 29 (3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): Defensive linemen, linebackers.
  • March 1 (3 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET): Defensive backs, tight ends.
  • March 2 (1 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET): Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs
  • March 3 (1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET): Offensive linemen

Below, we’ll update this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine progresses.

QB measurements

First name Last name Pos School Height Weight Arm Wing Hand 40 Yard Dash 10 Yard Split Vertical Jump Broad Jump 3 Cone Shuttle Bench
First name Last name Pos School Height Weight Arm Wing Hand 40 Yard Dash 10 Yard Split Vertical Jump Broad Jump 3 Cone Shuttle Bench
Jayden Daniels QB LSU
Sam Hartman QB Notre Dame
Devin Leary QB Kentucky
Drake Maye QB North Carolina
J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan
Joe Milton QB Tennessee
Bo Nix QB Oregon
Michael Penix QB Washington
Michael Pratt QB Tulane
Spencer Rattler QB South Carolina
Austin Reed QB Western Kentucky
Kedon Slovis QB BYU
Jordan Travis QB Florida State
Caleb Williams QB USC

More From DraftKings Network