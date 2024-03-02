Tracking measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results for quarterbacks at the 2024 NFL Combine

The 2024 NFL Combine is underway and is the quarterbacks’ turn to take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium to run their respective drills.

This is considered a deep QB class with three prospects projected as top 10 picks and six prospects total occupying the Top 40 of the 2024 consensus big board over at Mock Draft Database.

USC’s Caleb Williams, North Carolina’s Drake Maye, and LSU’s Jayden Daniels are the top three prospects on the board and while they are in Indianapolis for interviews and meetings this week, they will not participate in throwing drills. Meanwhile, Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, Oregon’s Bo Nix, and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. will participate as they try to impress scouts and improve their stock ahead of April’s draft.

Here is the schedule for the Combine weekend so you know what position groups will be highlighted on individual days.

February 29 (3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): Defensive linemen, linebackers.

Defensive linemen, linebackers. March 1 (3 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET): Defensive backs, tight ends.

Defensive backs, tight ends. March 2 (1 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET): Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs

Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs March 3 (1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET): Offensive linemen

Below, we’ll update this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine progresses.