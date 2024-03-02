Watch Texas WR Xavier Worthy run record-breaking a 4.21 40-yard dash at 2024 NFL Combine [VIDEO]

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who was already considered one of the better receivers in what is looking like a deep class at the position, increased his stock significantly Saturday at the 2024 NFL Combine after breaking the record for the fasted 40-yard dash with an official time of 4.21. The previous mark was held by Washington Huskies receiver John Ross, who set a 4.22 mark in 2017.

OFFICIAL: 4.21



XAVIER WORTHY HOLDS THE NEW 40-YARD DASH RECORD pic.twitter.com/IrXf3WyemB — NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2024

Worthy posted his best statistical season at Texas in 2023, registering 1,014 yards on 75 catches. Although he failed the find the endzone as often as one would expect, Worthy was able to take advantage of better matchups with fellow 2024 NFL Draft prospect Adonai Mitchell lining up on the other side of him. The Longhorns made the College Football Playoff thanks to their explosive offense, with Worthy and Mitchell both looking to be taken in the first few days of the draft.

Fastest 40 times in combine history:



Xavier Worthy 4.21

John Ross 4.22

Kalon Barnes 4.23

Chris Johnson 4.24

Tariq Woolen 4.26

Dri Archer 4.26

Marquise Goodwin 4.27

Henry Ruggs III 4.27

Stanford Routt 4.27 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 2, 2024

The record-breaking 40 time confirms Worthy’s status as a speedy receiver, although his ability to run clean routes, diagnose defenses and make contested catches will be more indicative of his status as a top prospect at the position. He’s projected to be taken on the second day of the draft, but we’ll see if this 40 time pushes him into the late first round.