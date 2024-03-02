College basketball picks: No. 23 Gonzaga vs. No. 17 Saint Mary’s best bet on Saturday, Mar. 2

The regular season slate in the West Coast Conference will close with the top two teams duking it out tonight as the No. 23 Gonzaga Bulldogs visit the No. 17 Saint Mary’s Gaels. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Saint Mary’s defeated Gonzaga 64-62 in their first matchup back on February 3.

Both teams have claimed the top two seeds for the West Coast Conference Tournament and will have a triple-bye straight into the semifinals.

Gonzaga (23-6, 13-2 WCC) has rattled off seven straight wins heading into this matchup and was able to hammer San Francisco in an 86-68 road victory at the Chase Center on Thursday. The Bulldogs shot 62.5% from the field for the evening and a 24-3 run at the start of the second half allowed them to coast to victory. Graham Ike delivered 26 points and seven rebounds in the win.

Saint Mary’s (24-6, 15-0 WCC) was able to clinch the WCC regular season title on Thursday, pounding Pepperdine 83-57 to extend its nation-leading win streak 16. This game was never in doubt as the Gaels piled it on, outshooting the Waves 59.6% to 36.7%. Augustas Marciulionis had a strong night with 17 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds.

The first matchup between these two teams came down to the wire and it was a pair of late threes by Joshua Jefferson and Marciulionis that gave the Gaels the edge. Saint Mary’s operates at one of the slowest tempos in the country, so it will be imperative for Gonzaga to be disciplined and patient on both sides of the floor. This is a best-on-best matchup in multiple categories including two-point shooting, as the Zags lead the conference by shooting 63.4% from two while the Gaels are holding opponents to just 43.5% from two.

What this game means for Gonzaga

Gonzaga has already locked up a triple-bye in the WCC Tournament as the No. 2 seed and even with its success as of late, it is still considered an NCAA Tournament bubble team in the eyes of bracket experts. These two teams will most likely meet again in the championship round of the tourney, but the Bulldogs can solidify its spot in the big dance with a win here.

What this game means for Saint Mary’s

Saint Mary’s has already clinched the WCC regular season title and is sitting pretty heading into the league tourney. However, the Gaels haven’t had many opportunities to pick up Quad 1 wins in conference play and a victory here would strengthen their resume and possibly put them in consideration for a higher seed in the NCAA’s.

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Saint Mary’s -3

Total: 141

Moneyline: Saint Mary’s -155, Gonzaga +130

Pick: Over 141