College basketball picks: TCU vs. BYU best bet on Saturday, Mar. 2

We have a Saturday night Big 12 showdown with potential conference tournament implications as the TCU Horned Frogs visit the BYU Cougars. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

TCU (19-9, 8-7 Big 12) has lost two of its last three games and was most recently felled in a 62-54 loss to rival Baylor on Monday. Both teams struggled from the field by shooting under 38%, but the Bears were able to create separation with a 19-2 run in the second half. Jameer Nelson Jr. led the Horned Frogs with just 11 points in the loss.

BYU (20-8, 8-7 Big 12) went into Lawrence on Tuesday and successfully ended Kansas’ 19-game home win streak with a 76-68 triumph. The Cougars were trailing by 10 early in the second half before plugging away and eventually pulling ahead late. Dallin Hall led with 18 points and four rebounds before fouling out.

Something interesting to watch is how well TCU takes care of the ball on offense. The Horned Frogs operate with one of the fastest offensive tempos in the country, but have been prone to a high turnover rate in Big 12 play. The Cougars have been the second-worst team in the league at actually forcing turnovers, so we’ll see if they can capitalize. On the other end, 40.1% of BYU’s points are coming from three, the highest percentage in the Big 12. It will be imperative for TCU to try to cut them off from downtown.

What this game means for TCU

TCU has been up and down for the past few weeks and a two-game losing streak is certainly something that it doesn’t want this late in the year. The Horned Frogs are vying for a favorable seed in the Big 12 Tournament and needs to handle business down the stretch to make that happen.

What this game means for BYU

The top four seeds in the Big 12 will receive a double-bye in the conference tournament and BYU is very well in the mix to claim one of those spots. With Kansas losing again earlier this afternoon, the Cougars would indeed jump to fourth in the Big 12 standings with a win here tonight.

TCU vs. BYU odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: BYU -7

Total: 156

Moneyline: BYU -285, TCU +230

Pick: BYU -7