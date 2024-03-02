College basketball picks: No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Alabama best bet on Saturday, March 2

One of the biggest matchups set for Saturday, March 2, comes from the SEC as No. 4 Tennessee will hit the road to take on No. 14 Alabama. Tipoff from Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, is set for 8 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN. Tennessee won the first matchup between these teams 91-71 in January.

Tennessee (22-6, 12-3 SEC) heads into this game, winning five in a row. They held strong at home against No. 11 Auburn, winning 92-84 their last time out. The Volunteers have won two road games in a row and five of their last six away from Knoxville. Tennessee is ranked No. 5 overall in the NCAA Division 1 NET rankings. While the Volunteers are well-rounded, their defense tends to shine. Tennessee has the fourth-most efficient defense, according to Ken Pom, and allows the fourth-lowest shooting percentage and fourth-lowest two-point shooting percentage in the league.

Alabama (20-8, 12-3 SEC) is 14th in the official rankings, but come in on Tennessee’s heels at No. 6 in the NET rankings. The Crimson Tide played two games on the road last week, losing 117-95 to Kentucky but then beating Ole Mis 103-88. Alabama has won four of its last five and hasn’t lost at home since December 20, when Arizona beat them 87-74. The Crimson Tide have the highest adjusted offensive efficiency, per Ken Pom. Alabama has the fourth-best effective field goal percentage, 13th-best three-point percentage and ninth-best two-point percentage.

Tennessee vs. Alabama odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Alabama -4

Total: 171

Moneyline: Alabama -170, Tennessee +142

Pick: Tennessee +4

This is a true test of a great offense vs. a great defense, but the Volunteers have the edge because the Vols can hold their own on offense, too. They showed off their offensive firepower with the 20-point win at home in their first meeting. This should be a great game that stays closer and I think Tennessee covers.