College basketball picks: No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Alabama best bet on Saturday, March 2

The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers will take on No. 14 Alabama on Saturday, March 2.

By Teddy Ricketson
Mark Sears #1 of the Alabama Crimson Tide encourages more noise from the home crowd during the second half against the Florida Gators at Coleman Coliseum on February 21, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

One of the biggest matchups set for Saturday, March 2, comes from the SEC as No. 4 Tennessee will hit the road to take on No. 14 Alabama. Tipoff from Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, is set for 8 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN. Tennessee won the first matchup between these teams 91-71 in January.

Tennessee (22-6, 12-3 SEC) heads into this game, winning five in a row. They held strong at home against No. 11 Auburn, winning 92-84 their last time out. The Volunteers have won two road games in a row and five of their last six away from Knoxville. Tennessee is ranked No. 5 overall in the NCAA Division 1 NET rankings. While the Volunteers are well-rounded, their defense tends to shine. Tennessee has the fourth-most efficient defense, according to Ken Pom, and allows the fourth-lowest shooting percentage and fourth-lowest two-point shooting percentage in the league.

Alabama (20-8, 12-3 SEC) is 14th in the official rankings, but come in on Tennessee’s heels at No. 6 in the NET rankings. The Crimson Tide played two games on the road last week, losing 117-95 to Kentucky but then beating Ole Mis 103-88. Alabama has won four of its last five and hasn’t lost at home since December 20, when Arizona beat them 87-74. The Crimson Tide have the highest adjusted offensive efficiency, per Ken Pom. Alabama has the fourth-best effective field goal percentage, 13th-best three-point percentage and ninth-best two-point percentage.

Tennessee vs. Alabama odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Alabama -4
Total: 171
Moneyline: Alabama -170, Tennessee +142

Pick: Tennessee +4

This is a true test of a great offense vs. a great defense, but the Volunteers have the edge because the Vols can hold their own on offense, too. They showed off their offensive firepower with the 20-point win at home in their first meeting. This should be a great game that stays closer and I think Tennessee covers.

