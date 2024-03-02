College basketball picks: No. 13 Illinois vs. Wisconsin best bet on Saturday, Mar. 2

Two top teams in the Big Ten will face off on Saturday as the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini head up to Madison to battle the Wisconsin Badgers. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Big Ten Network.

Illinois (21-7, 12-5 Big Ten) has taken four of its last five ballgames and most recently survived a 105-97 track meet against Minnesota on Wednesday. Shots were falling left and right in this one as both teams shot over 60% from the field. A 12-3 run late in the second half proved to be the difference as it gave the Illini enough wiggle room to stand tall. Terrence Shannon Jr. had 29 points and six rebounds in the win.

Wisconsin (18-10, 10-7 Big Ten) lost six of eight games in February and ended that miserable month with a 74-70 loss to Indiana on Tuesday. This was a close game despite the Badgers shooting just 43.7% to the Hoosiers’ 61.7%. Tyler Wahl’s go-ahead jumper with 2:06 left were the last points UW would put on the board, as its cold spell in the final two minutes allowed for IU to creep ahead and survive. Chucky Hepburn led with 15 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in the loss.

Styles make fights and this matchup will feature a quick tempo’d team in Illinois facing a Wisconsin team that operates with one of the slowest tempos in the country. The Illini has the second-most efficient offense in the Big Ten Purdue and they are shooting an excellent 53.1% from two against conference foes. They’ve also been able to create second-chance opportunities with 36.5% offensive rebound rate, but are facing a Badgers defense that are tops in the league by limiting foes to just 23.2% in that same category.

What this game means for Illinois

Illinois still has a shot at the Big Ten regular season title, but a loss and a Purdue win today would put an end to those dreams. Still, the Illini are posed to grab a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament as long as they keep winning and they need to handle business in Madison this afternoon.

What this game means for Wisconsin

After a poor month of February, Wisconsin has an opportunity to start fresh and what better way to do that than scoring an upset win at home this afternoon. Bracket experts still have the the Badgers as high as a five-seed despite their struggles, but if more losses pile up, there’s a chance they could start creeping towards bubble territory. It’s time to lock in UW.

Illinois vs. Wisconsin odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Wisconsin -3

Total: 154

Moneyline: Wisconsin -148, Illinois +124

Pick: Under 154